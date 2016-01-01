Overview of Dr. Nadeem Chaudhry, MD

Dr. Nadeem Chaudhry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Chaudhry works at Alan R Go MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.