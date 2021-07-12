See All Ophthalmologists in Denton, TX
Dr. Nadeem Haq, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (49)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nadeem Haq, MD

Dr. Nadeem Haq, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.

Dr. Haq works at Nadeem Haq MD in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Haq's Office Locations

  1. 1
    N. Haq MD PA
    3311 Unicorn Lake Blvd Ste 181, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 323-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Denton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ocular Hypertension
Visual Field Defects
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ocular Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Defects - Arachnodactyly - Cardiopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Paresis Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Nadeem Haq, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558301770
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ. Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Aga Khan University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nadeem Haq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haq has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Haq speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Haq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haq.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

