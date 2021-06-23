Overview of Dr. Nadeem Ikhlaque, MD

Dr. Nadeem Ikhlaque, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Ikhlaque works at Franciscan Physician Network Oncology & Hematology Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.