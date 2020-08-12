Overview

Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, KY. They completed their fellowship with Nassau University Med Center



Dr. Khan works at BHMG KY Gastroenterology in Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.