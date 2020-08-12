Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, KY. They completed their fellowship with Nassau University Med Center
BHMG KY Gastroenterology
Locations
BHMG KY Gastroenterology789 Eastern Bypass, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Richmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is so kind and explains everything so I can understand him. He listens to everything I have to say and makes sure I am happy with my care. I have been his patient for almost 10 years
About Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1083663330
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Med Center
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
