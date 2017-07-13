Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD
Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from KARACHI MEDICALDENTAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay4729 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 686-9041
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Our son, 16, was diagnosed with osteomyelitis in his finger. There was a chance he could lose his finger . Dr. Khan came to see us at the hospital before surgery to tell us the plan for treating the infection. He was familiar with Jake's diagnosis ahead of time, he was charming, funny and had a great bedside manner around us and our son. Since surgery, we've been to his office in Wesley Chapel, the office was just like him-professional, personal, and takes time for every one of his patients.
About Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1174506703
Education & Certifications
- KARACHI MEDICALDENTAL COLLEGE
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
