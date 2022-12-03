Overview of Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD

Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Manipal College of Medical Sciences - Nepal (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at SHMG Neurosurgery - 25 Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.