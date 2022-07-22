See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Chester, VA
Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (57)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD

Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Chester, VA. They completed their fellowship with Virginia Commonwealth University Health System|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center

Dr. Khan works at Interventional Pain & Spine Specialists in Chester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Coccygeal Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Khan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Pain & Spine Specialists
    12230 Branders Creek Dr, Chester, VA 23831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-5155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriCities Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Southside Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English, Hindi, Persian, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1851357222
    Education & Certifications

    • Virginia Commonwealth University Health System|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    • Charity Hospital and Medical Center of La At No|Sentara Norfolk General Hospital|Sentara Norfolk Genl Hospital|Sentara Norfolk Genl Hospital
    • Charity Hospital and Med Center Of La At No|Charity Hospital and Med Center Of La At No|Charity Hospital and Medical Center of La At No|Charity Hospital and Medical Center of La At No
    • Pain Medicine
