Dr. Nadeem Moghal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN and is affiliated with ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Moghal works at Comprehensive Center Pain Mgmt in Toledo, OH with other offices in Fostoria, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.