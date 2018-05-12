See All Oncologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Nadeem Qurashi, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nadeem Qurashi, MD

Dr. Nadeem Qurashi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Matagorda Regional Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Qurashi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 185, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 277-2105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Matagorda Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nadeem Qurashi, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    • 35 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nadeem Qurashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qurashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qurashi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qurashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Qurashi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qurashi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qurashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qurashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

