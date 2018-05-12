Dr. Nadeem Qurashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qurashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadeem Qurashi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nadeem Qurashi, MD
Dr. Nadeem Qurashi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qurashi's Office Locations
- 1 16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 185, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 277-2105
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Matagorda Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant-knowledgeable-good use of time
About Dr. Nadeem Qurashi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1033290168
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
