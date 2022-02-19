Overview of Dr. Nadeem Rahman, MD

Dr. Nadeem Rahman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Rahman works at Saint Agnes Care - Urology in Fresno, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.