Dr. Nadeem Ullah, MD
Overview
Dr. Nadeem Ullah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
Locations
Nadeem Ullah MD Plc.720 W Franklin St Unit 2, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 768-1226
Henry Ford Allegiance Health205 N East Ave, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 205-2103Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Phenomenal doctor and staff. Dr. Ullah's bedside manor is the best in Jackson.
About Dr. Nadeem Ullah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1477592996
Education & Certifications
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
