Dr. Nadeem Vaidya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaidya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadeem Vaidya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nadeem Vaidya, MD
Dr. Nadeem Vaidya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine|Tufts-New England Med Sch and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Vaidya works at
Dr. Vaidya's Office Locations
-
1
RetinaOC16100 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 385, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 732-0201Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaidya?
Dr. Vaidya is an exceptional retinal ophthalmologist. He has the best and newest equipment and I've never had a more comprehensive consultation. Dr. Vaidya uses computer-generated visuals while explaining every detail of each eye. I've never encountered such an informative and easy to speak with doctor. Am grateful that I am now one of Dr. Vaidya's patients.
About Dr. Nadeem Vaidya, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1578616520
Education & Certifications
- Joslin Diabetes Center, Harvard Medical School|Vitreoretinal Foundation Eye Specialty Group
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine|Tufts-New England Med Sch
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaidya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaidya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaidya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaidya works at
Dr. Vaidya has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaidya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaidya speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaidya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaidya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaidya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaidya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.