Dr. Nadeer Pirani, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nadeer Pirani, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Pirani works at Las Vegas Vascular & Interventional Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Vascular & Interventional Specialists
    9260 W Sunset Rd Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 703-4340
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle-Brachial Index Test Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Peripheral Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, SMA Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Nadeer Pirani, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891907085
    Education & Certifications

    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nadeer Pirani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pirani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pirani works at Las Vegas Vascular & Interventional Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Pirani’s profile.

    Dr. Pirani has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pirani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pirani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pirani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pirani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

