Dr. Armanious has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nader Armanious, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital and Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley.
Dr. Armanious' Office Locations
West Coast Neurological Services8780 Van Nuys Blvd Ste B, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (818) 984-8882
- 2 8549 Wilshire Blvd Pmb 1149, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (818) 894-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Community Hospital
- Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Armanious is an amazing physician.
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
