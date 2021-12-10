Overview

Dr. Nader Attia, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Samra University Of Oriental Medicine and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Attia works at Cardiology Specialists Medical Group in Riverside, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA, Temecula, CA and Hemet, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.