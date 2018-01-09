See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Nader Ayub, DO

Sports Medicine
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Sugar Land, TX
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nader Ayub, DO

Dr. Nader Ayub, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center - Forth Worth|University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Ayub works at Houston Methodist in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Missouri City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ayub's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist
    16811 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 690-4678
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist
    8330 Highway 6 Ste 110, Missouri City, TX 77459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 690-4678

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Arthritis
Asthma
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Arthritis
Asthma

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 09, 2018
    I recently transferred my medical care to Dr. Ayub. I have never been happier with his professionalism, kindness, and attention to detail. The staff members at Houston Methodist have been extremely nice to work with. Tina Thomas is always prompt to reply to my inquiries and always wears a smile on her face! I feel very blessed to have received a recommendation to receive continued medical care from Dr. Ayub. I will definitely refer many more of my own family members, and patients to Dr. Ayub!
    Nicole Bishop in Richmond — Jan 09, 2018
    About Dr. Nader Ayub, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1649531724
    Education & Certifications

    • Houston Methodist - Sugar Land|Houston Methodist Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellowship
    • Memorial Family Medicine Residency Program|Memorial Hermann - Houston
    • University of North Texas Health Science Center - Forth Worth|University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nader Ayub, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ayub has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayub. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

