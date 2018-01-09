Dr. Nader Ayub, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nader Ayub, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nader Ayub, DO
Dr. Nader Ayub, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center - Forth Worth|University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Ayub's Office Locations
Houston Methodist16811 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 690-4678Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Houston Methodist8330 Highway 6 Ste 110, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions (281) 690-4678
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently transferred my medical care to Dr. Ayub. I have never been happier with his professionalism, kindness, and attention to detail. The staff members at Houston Methodist have been extremely nice to work with. Tina Thomas is always prompt to reply to my inquiries and always wears a smile on her face! I feel very blessed to have received a recommendation to receive continued medical care from Dr. Ayub. I will definitely refer many more of my own family members, and patients to Dr. Ayub!
About Dr. Nader Ayub, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Houston Methodist - Sugar Land|Houston Methodist Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Memorial Family Medicine Residency Program|Memorial Hermann - Houston
- University of North Texas Health Science Center - Forth Worth|University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
