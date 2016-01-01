Overview

Dr. Nader Aziz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Aziz works at Regency Medical Center in Barrington, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.