Dr. Nader Balba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nader Balba, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
Dr. Balba works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Fairfax3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 308, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 698-8960Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gastro Health - Fairfax3028 Javier Rd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-8960Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gastro Health - Chantilly3914 Centreville Rd Ste 350, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 698-8960Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Balba is the best! My son has had stomach issues almost all of his childhood and finally Dr Balba listened to him has him on the right medications and he is getting better with every day! It’s hard to get an appointment with him but that’s probably because he is so good! I highly recommend Gastro Health and Dr Balba!
About Dr. Nader Balba, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1013949254
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.