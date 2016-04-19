Overview

Dr. Nader Dakak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Dakak works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.