Overview of Dr. Nader Eldika, MD

Dr. Nader Eldika, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Saint Joseph University School Of Medicine, Beirut, Lebanon and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Eldika works at Heartland Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine in Wichita, KS with other offices in Chanute, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.