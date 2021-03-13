See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Wichita, KS
Dr. Nader Eldika, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.2 (42)
Map Pin Small Wichita, KS
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nader Eldika, MD

Dr. Nader Eldika, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Saint Joseph University School Of Medicine, Beirut, Lebanon and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Eldika works at Heartland Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine in Wichita, KS with other offices in Chanute, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Eldika's Office Locations

    Heartland Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine
    2600 N Woodlawn Blvd Ste A, Wichita, KS 67220 (316) 745-3315
    Heartland Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine
    629 S Plummer Ave, Chanute, KS 66720 (316) 500-7777

  Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
  Wesley Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Mar 13, 2021
    Yes, I would highly recommend Dr. Eldika. He is excellent...was very kind and attentive to my elderly mother, whom I took to see him, taking special pains with her because she is nearly stone deaf. He listened to her and made no attempt to rush her, addressed all her questions, and took a follow-up call from her later when she remembered a few things she had wanted to ask him, but had forgotten when in his office. He is very knowledgeable.
    About Dr. Nader Eldika, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    English, Arabic and French
    1033231006
    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, Tn
    Saint Joseph University School Of Medicine, Beirut, Lebanon
    Pulmonology
