Dr. Nader Fahimi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nader Fahimi, MD

Dr. Nader Fahimi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Fahimi works at Elite Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Riverdale, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fahimi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elite Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine
    342 Hamburg Tpke Ste 209, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 956-8100
  2. 2
    Wayne Psychological Group
    44 State Rt 23 Ste 3, Riverdale, NJ 07457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 513-9646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Sprain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Hip Sprain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Hip Sprain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Baker's Cyst
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Herniated Disc
Hip Replacement
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Replacement
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Steroid Injection
Total Hip Replacement
Trigger Point Injection
Achilles Tendinitis
ACL Surgery
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Broken Arm
Broken Neck
Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Release
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Disc Replacement
Elbow Sprain
Elbow Tenotomy
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
Excision of Tibia or Fibula
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Hip Arthroscopy
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Replacement Revision
Humerus Fracture
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Fracture
Knee Replacement Revision
Knee Sprain
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Lupus
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Morton's Neuroma
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuroplasty
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Partial Knee Replacement
Pathological Spine Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Replacement
Spinal Fusion
Spine Deformities
Systemic Chondromalacia
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Sep 09, 2021
Amazing doctor - Highly suggest if you are suffering from joint pain.
Kevin — Sep 09, 2021
Photo: Dr. Nader Fahimi, MD
About Dr. Nader Fahimi, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • 25 years of experience
  • English
  • 1346326956
Education & Certifications

  • Southern California Orthopedic Institute
  • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nader Fahimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fahimi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fahimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fahimi has seen patients for Hip Sprain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahimi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahimi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

