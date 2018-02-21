Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nader Hanna, MD
Dr. Nader Hanna, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-7320Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Vascular Acute Care Surgery (vacs)419 W Redwood St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-7320
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dear Doctor Nader, I heard you few days ago talking with a young gentleman (Masr Mostaabal) an Egyptian TV program for youth. You really gave me hope. Even if I have a colon-rectal cancer but I think more about a friend of us who is more advanced. Please we need your help to visit him when you will be in Cairo. Antoinette & Paul 02 25779530 or 0122 7869623
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1366466542
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna works at
Dr. Hanna has seen patients for Stomach Cancer, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanna speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.