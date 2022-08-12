Overview of Dr. Nader Iskander, MD

Dr. Nader Iskander, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Iskander works at American Surgery Center in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.