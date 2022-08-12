Dr. Nader Iskander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iskander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nader Iskander, MD
Overview of Dr. Nader Iskander, MD
Dr. Nader Iskander, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Iskander's Office Locations
American Surgery Centers of So Tx12838 Vista Del Norte, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 692-0218
San Antonio Office7810 Louis Pasteur Dr Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 692-0218
San Antonio Eye Specialists2810 N Loop 1604 W Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78248 Directions (210) 822-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Compass Rose Health Plan
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Physicians Mutual
- Principal Life
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Superior Vision
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Iskander is an extraordinary surgeon. His diagnostic, treatment and surgery procedure brought a close to 20/20 vision in my ailing eye. If you value your eyes, look no further. He takes his Hypocratic oath very seriously and leads a sterling team. Thank you!
About Dr. Nader Iskander, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Gimbel Eye Ctr
- Kresge Eye Inst/Wayne St U
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iskander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iskander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iskander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iskander has seen patients for Floaters, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iskander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iskander speaks Arabic, Arabic, French and Spanish.
409 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iskander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iskander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.