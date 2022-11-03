Dr. Kasim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nader Kasim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nader Kasim, MD
Dr. Nader Kasim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Kasim works at
Dr. Kasim's Office Locations
Edison Office1907 Oak Tree Rd Ste 201, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 548-7332
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Orthopedic Surgery5 Progress St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 548-7332
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Has 7 knee surgeries so I know my way around doctors! The staff could use a refresher course in office etiquette but the doctor is one of the best at his profession.
About Dr. Nader Kasim, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasim has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kasim speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.