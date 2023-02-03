See All Ophthalmologists in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. Nader Moinfar, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (52)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nader Moinfar, MD

Dr. Nader Moinfar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.

Dr. Moinfar works at Florida Retinal Consultants in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Zephyrhills, FL, Lakeland, FL and Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Moinfar's Office Locations

    Florida Retina Consultants
    560 Rinehart Rd Ste 110, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 682-7474
    Florida Retina Consultants
    35788 State Road 54 Ste 102, Zephyrhills, FL 33541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 682-7474
    Florida Retina Consultants
    2202 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 682-7474
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Florida Retina Consultants
    400 Avenue K SE Ste A, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 245-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital
  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Acute Retinal Necrosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Angioid Streaks of Choroid Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Uveitis Chevron Icon
Behcet's Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Best's Disease Chevron Icon
Birdshot Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Cavernous Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Choroidal Osteoma Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Choroiditis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Coloboma of Iris Chevron Icon
Coloboma of Lens Chevron Icon
Coloboma of Macula Chevron Icon
Coloboma of Optic Nerve Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Episcleritis Chevron Icon
Exudative Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Exudative Retinopathy, Familial Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Focal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iris Coloboma - Macrocephaly - Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum - Brachydactyly - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lattice Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Panretinal Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pigmentary Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Punctate Inner Choroidopathy Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Thermal Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa - Mental Retardation - Deafness Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Scleritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 03, 2023
    I had floaters for 20 years. They kept getting worse. Finally, I decided to fly down from New Jersey to Florida to have Dr. Moinfar perform the vitrectomy. The operation was painless. The air bubble that is put into the eye to help the healing process gradually shrinks until it disappears after about a week. And now, my vision is perfect. Plus, in the recovery room after the operation, you get a free candy bar! What more could you want?
    Marc Popelsky — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. Nader Moinfar, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1740206028
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Internship
    Internship
    • Medical College of Virginia
    Undergraduate School
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nader Moinfar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moinfar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moinfar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moinfar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moinfar has seen patients for Floaters, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moinfar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Moinfar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moinfar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moinfar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moinfar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

