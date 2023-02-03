Overview of Dr. Nader Moinfar, MD

Dr. Nader Moinfar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Moinfar works at Florida Retinal Consultants in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Zephyrhills, FL, Lakeland, FL and Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.