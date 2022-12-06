Overview of Dr. Nader Nassif, MD

Dr. Nader Nassif, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.



Dr. Nassif works at Newport Orthopedic Institute in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Avascular Necrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.