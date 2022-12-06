See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Nader Nassif, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (55)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nader Nassif, MD

Dr. Nader Nassif, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.

Dr. Nassif works at Newport Orthopedic Institute in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Avascular Necrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nassif's Office Locations

    Newport Orthopedic Institute
    22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-7038
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Orthopedic Institute of Newport Beach
    19582 Beach Blvd Ste 306, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-7038

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Hoag Orthopedic Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Avascular Necrosis
Joint Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Avascular Necrosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bone Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Caring physician not satisfied for just doing his job but following up and responding to any request for advice very promptly
    Elie Sarraf — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Nader Nassif, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629262183
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Internship
    • Washington University School of Medicine / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nader Nassif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nassif has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nassif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nassif has seen patients for Joint Pain, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Avascular Necrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nassif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassif.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nassif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nassif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.