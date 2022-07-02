See All Neurosurgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Nader Pouratian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nader Pouratian, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nader Pouratian, MD

Dr. Nader Pouratian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

Dr. Pouratian works at UCLA Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Pouratian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Neurosurgery
    300 Stein Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-5111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deep Brain Stimulation
Epilepsy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Deep Brain Stimulation
Epilepsy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Nervous System) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pouratian?

    Jul 02, 2022
    Best surgeon out there. Extremely professional and friendly.
    Patient — Jul 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nader Pouratian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nader Pouratian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pouratian to family and friends

    Dr. Pouratian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pouratian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nader Pouratian, MD.

    About Dr. Nader Pouratian, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255548418
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Functional Neurosurgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Virginia
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nader Pouratian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pouratian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pouratian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pouratian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pouratian works at UCLA Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pouratian’s profile.

    Dr. Pouratian has seen patients for Deep Brain Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pouratian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pouratian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pouratian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pouratian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pouratian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nader Pouratian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.