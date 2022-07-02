Overview of Dr. Nader Pouratian, MD

Dr. Nader Pouratian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Pouratian works at UCLA Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.