Dr. Sobh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nader Sobh, DO
Overview
Dr. Nader Sobh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA.
Dr. Sobh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Emergency Physicians Urgent Care Inc.41540 Winchester Rd, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 365-5585
-
2
Exer With Providence13303 Riverside Dr, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Directions (818) 722-3230
-
3
Nader Sobh Inc1335 N La Brea Ave Ste 3, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Directions (951) 833-3712
-
4
Exer With Providence7077 Willoughby Ave Ste 3, Los Angeles, CA 90038 Directions (323) 826-5333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobh?
Thank you Dr. Sobh for taking care of my mom. I realize that yes this is what you're supposed to do, however I didn't want it to go unnoticed that you're awesome and so is the rest of the ER team. Dr. Sobh is really nice! (Not all doctors are)
About Dr. Nader Sobh, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1952766925
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobh works at
Dr. Sobh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.