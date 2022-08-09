Dr. Nadera Sweiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadera Sweiss, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Fac Med U Jordan, Amman and is affiliated with OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and University Of Illinois Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sarcoidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.
Dr. Sweiss' Office Locations
- 1 1801 W Taylor St Rm 3D, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 413-5569
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sweiss is a highly gifted doctor and a very kind and caring medical professional. She is highly respected in her field and has been a tremendous blessing to my husband. We owe her a great debt of gratitude. She has been absolutely critical to my husband’s progress. She made changes and recommendations to his medical care that made all the difference in his treatment, and other members of his care team- at the best hospitals in the country- were highly respectful of her expertise and input. She does have a very full caseload and so, as one of her patients, it is important to be understanding of her very full schedule. Rest assured, 5 minutes of her time is worth it’s weight in gold. .
About Dr. Nadera Sweiss, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1124181649
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- St Joseph Hospital
- Fac Med U Jordan, Amman
- Rheumatology
