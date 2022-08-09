Overview of Dr. Nadera Sweiss, MD

Dr. Nadera Sweiss, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Fac Med U Jordan, Amman and is affiliated with OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and University Of Illinois Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Sarcoidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.