Dr. Nadereh Behnam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behnam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadereh Behnam, MD
Overview of Dr. Nadereh Behnam, MD
Dr. Nadereh Behnam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Behnam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Behnam's Office Locations
-
1
Nadereh Behnam M.d. LLC502 Hamburg Tpke Ste 103, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 790-7090
-
2
St Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center224 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 790-7090
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Behnam?
I met her in 2017. Dr. Behnam is the best gyn I ever encountered. She did surgery on me, she very compassionate she was understanding and she show me that she cared. God bless her and her family. One the best female doctors out here.
About Dr. Nadereh Behnam, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1326074568
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behnam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behnam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behnam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behnam works at
Dr. Behnam has seen patients for Pap Smear, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behnam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Behnam speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Behnam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behnam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behnam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behnam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.