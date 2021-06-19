See All Pediatricians in San Jose, CA
Dr. Nadereh Varamini, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nadereh Varamini, MD

Dr. Nadereh Varamini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of Bordeaux Ii and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Varamini works at Pediatric Associates in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Varamini's Office Locations

    Pediatric Associates
    6475 Camden Ave Ste 107, San Jose, CA 95120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 642-6569

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Pollen Allergy
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 19, 2021
    My children have gone to Dr. Varamini for over 15 years and she is amazing. She is always available if there is an emergency and takes the time to understand any concerns we have. The office and nursing staff are also incredible making scheduling appoints and refilling prescriptions easy.
    Jen — Jun 19, 2021
    About Dr. Nadereh Varamini, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, French and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1760542450
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    University of Missouri - Columbia Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    University of Missouri - Columbia Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    University Of Bordeaux Ii
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nadereh Varamini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varamini is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Varamini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varamini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Varamini works at Pediatric Associates in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Varamini's profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Varamini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varamini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varamini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varamini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

