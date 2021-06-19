Dr. Nadereh Varamini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varamini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadereh Varamini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nadereh Varamini, MD
Dr. Nadereh Varamini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of Bordeaux Ii and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Varamini works at
Dr. Varamini's Office Locations
Pediatric Associates6475 Camden Ave Ste 107, San Jose, CA 95120 Directions (408) 642-6569
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My children have gone to Dr. Varamini for over 15 years and she is amazing. She is always available if there is an emergency and takes the time to understand any concerns we have. The office and nursing staff are also incredible making scheduling appoints and refilling prescriptions easy.
About Dr. Nadereh Varamini, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, French and Persian
- 1760542450
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri - Columbia Hospital
- University Of Bordeaux Ii
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varamini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varamini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varamini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varamini works at
Dr. Varamini speaks French and Persian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Varamini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varamini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varamini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varamini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.