Dr. Nadia Abidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadia Abidi, MD is a Dermatologist in Easton, PA.
Dr. Abidi works at
Locations
St. Luke's Hematology Oncology Specialists1600 St Lukes Blvd, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (484) 503-4673Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been struggling with Acne my entire adult life and went to several practices over the past 20 years. Dr Abidi knew more on how to treat my condition than every other doctor I have seen combined. She will be the only person I will allow to treat me going forward.
About Dr. Nadia Abidi, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1891180196
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
