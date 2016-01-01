Dr. Nadia Barati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadia Barati, MD
Overview of Dr. Nadia Barati, MD
Dr. Nadia Barati, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Barati's Office Locations
Sensible Care2677 N Main St Ste 110, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 274-7577
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nadia Barati, MD
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barati has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Barati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.