Dr. Nadia Bening, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nadia Bening, MD

Dr. Nadia Bening, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.

Dr. Bening works at Anew Era Tms & Psychiatry of Dallas PA in Dallas, TX with other offices in Austin, TX and Leander, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bening's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anew Era Tms & Psychiatry of Dallas PA
    17480 Dallas Pkwy Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 300-8445
  2. 2
    Shelly Cox Lcsw
    6611 River Place Blvd Ste 203, Austin, TX 78730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-2036
  3. 3
    1715 S Capital Of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 535-1060
  4. 4
    2006 S Bagdad Rd Ste 180, Leander, TX 78641 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 535-1060

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nadia Bening, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043471360
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bening has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bening has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bening. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bening.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bening, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bening appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

