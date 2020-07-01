Overview of Dr. Nadia Elihu, MD

Dr. Nadia Elihu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Elihu works at Comprehensive Pulmonary And Primary Care Of Orange County in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.