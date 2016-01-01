See All Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Nadia Fida, MD

Cardiology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nadia Fida, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Punjab Medical College and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Fida works at THE METHODIST HOSPITAL in Houston, TX with other offices in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Methodist Hospital
    6445 Main St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-5451
    Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology
    4201 Garth Rd Ste 107, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 837-7587

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Tachycardia
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Nadia Fida, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1609043637
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Houston Methodist Hospital- Cardiovascular Disease- Houston
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University/ Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center- Bronx
    Medical Education
    • Punjab Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nadia Fida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fida has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Fida has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fida.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

