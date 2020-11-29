Dr. Nadia Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadia Gomez, MD
Dr. Nadia Gomez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.
U N L V Medicine S Maryland Pkwy Ste 2093196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 209, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 944-2888
- 2 1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 944-2805
I was so impressed with Dr Nadia Gomez. I have been suffering with pelvic pain that made it very difficult to sit, walk or have sex. My previous Gyn could not help me, she told me there were no vulvar specialist in Las Vegas. She was wrong. Dr Gomez examined me and diagnosed my condition immediately. We then discussed a treatment regimen, which I have been on for several weeks. My pain has reduced dramatically. I urge anyone with unresolved Gyn issues schedule an appointment. She is very knowledgeable, personable and helpful. She has given me my life Back.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033379276
- Ponce School of Medicine
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more.
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.