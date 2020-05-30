Overview

Dr. Nadia Hameed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Hameed works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.