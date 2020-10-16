Dr. Nadia Haque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadia Haque, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nadia Haque, MD
Dr. Nadia Haque, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Haque works at
Dr. Haque's Office Locations
-
1
Bootin and Savrick Pediatric Associates7501 Fannin St Ste 850, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-4027
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haque?
Very knowledgeable, kind, and direct. She has been very concerned with our daughter and her bilirubin levels in her first week of life. we can tell she is doing what is best for our baby. Answers any questions a concerned parent could have.
About Dr. Nadia Haque, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1689922007
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haque works at
Dr. Haque has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.