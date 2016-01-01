Overview of Dr. Nadia Jivani, MD

Dr. Nadia Jivani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Seth GS Med Coll Bombay and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Jivani works at veriMED Health Group South Tampa in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis of the Elbow, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.