Dr. Nadia Kazim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kazim works at Naples Aesthetic Institute, Kiran Gill, MD in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Blepharitis and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.