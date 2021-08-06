Overview of Dr. Nadia Khan, MD

Dr. Nadia Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Wheaton, IL with other offices in Saint Charles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.