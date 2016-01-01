See All Radiation Oncologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Nadia Laack, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nadia Laack, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Nadia Laack, MD

Dr. Nadia Laack, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Laack works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Laack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Laack?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nadia Laack, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nadia Laack, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Laack to family and friends

    Dr. Laack's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Laack

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nadia Laack, MD.

    About Dr. Nadia Laack, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710966999
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Med Center|Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nadia Laack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laack works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Laack’s profile.

    Dr. Laack has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.