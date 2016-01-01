Overview of Dr. Nadia Laack, MD

Dr. Nadia Laack, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Laack works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.