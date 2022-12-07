Dr. Nadia Latifi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latifi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadia Latifi, DDS
Dr. Nadia Latifi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Buffalo, NY.
Office1100 Main St Ste 120, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 242-8200
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Latifi is very knowledgeable and kind , she’s so nice towards her patients .
Dr. Latifi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latifi accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latifi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Latifi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latifi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latifi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latifi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.