Overview of Dr. Nadia Sadik, MD

Dr. Nadia Sadik, MD is a Pulmonologist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Cape Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sadik works at ATLANTIC PULMONARY & CRITICAL in Galloway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.