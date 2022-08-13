Dr. Nadia Sanford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadia Sanford, MD
Dr. Nadia Sanford, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates8855 Hospital Dr Ste 101, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (678) 784-5020
Hiram144 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 3600, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (678) 486-5500
Villa Rica403 Permian Way Ste A, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Directions (678) 784-5020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was preferred to Dr. Sanford by my PCP. I love that she listens to me and goes above & beyond to resolve my health problems. She is very thorough and the reason I am no longer in pain. She found a problem and quickly sent me to see another doctor. Her office staff in both locations are very kind and patient. I am very pleased with the quality of care that I am receiving from Dr. Sanford.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
Dr. Sanford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanford has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.