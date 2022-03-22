See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Nadia Sauer Choe, DO

Internal Medicine
4.9 (90)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nadia Sauer Choe, DO

Dr. Nadia Sauer Choe, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Sauer Choe works at TGH Transplant and Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sauer Choe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa General Medical Group
    2106 S Lois Ave Fl 2, Tampa, FL 33629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Better Health
    • Medicare
    • Simply Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 22, 2022
    After many years with a previous Medical center's inefficient back-office and a revolving door of physicians, I changed to Dr. Sauer Choe (and other specialists at TGH). My appointment this past Monday was great, from the office staff to the medical staff! Dr. Sauer Choe was personable, caring, efficient, knowledgeable. I do not have enough adjectives to describe my delightful visit. I highly recommend Dr. Sauer Choe!
    Ruby — Mar 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nadia Sauer Choe, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1154516029
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nadia Sauer Choe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sauer Choe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sauer Choe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sauer Choe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sauer Choe works at TGH Transplant and Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sauer Choe’s profile.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauer Choe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauer Choe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sauer Choe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sauer Choe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.