Dr. Sherline has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadia Sherline, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadia Sherline, MD is a Dermatologist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Sherline works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine of Greater New Haven Hr. LLC1952 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06517 Directions (203) 288-1142
- 2 2880 Old Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 288-5624
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherline?
I have gone to Dr. sherline for years and am always greeted with a smile. She has helped me through many facial problems successfully. She is a very special doctor.
About Dr. Nadia Sherline, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1568544914
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherline works at
Dr. Sherline has seen patients for Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Itchy Skin and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sherline speaks Russian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherline. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.