Dr. Nadia Sundlass, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (122)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nadia Sundlass, MD is a Dermatologist in Wexford, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.

Dr. Sundlass works at Forefront Dermatology - Wexford in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Tinea Versicolor and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Wexford
    1000 Stonewood Dr Ste 200, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 485-9086
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Forefront Dermatology - Shadyside
    5750 Centre Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 746-8945

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Medicaid of Pennsylvania
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 122 ratings
    Patient Ratings (122)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Dr. Sundlass is thorough and professional. She listens to your concerns, explains in a manner that everyone can understand and then provides the necessary medical attention that is required. When it is something serious or potentially serious she gets back to you asap and explains what is necessary. She is a caring and excellent doctor.
    Bill Kelmickis — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Nadia Sundlass, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144563925
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nadia Sundlass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundlass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sundlass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sundlass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sundlass has seen patients for Ringworm, Tinea Versicolor and Second-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sundlass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    122 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundlass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundlass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundlass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundlass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

