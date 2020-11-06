Dr. Zaki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadia Zaki, MD
Dr. Nadia Zaki, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Zaki's Office Locations
Monica Zaki DO Pllc725 Barclay Cir Ste 220, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 289-6778
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, she listens to my symptoms and concerns. She ordered my medical tests and I was diagnosed with fibromyalgia. Since going to dr Zaki I have improved health and I’m off all meds. I would highly recommend dr Zaki to anyone seeking a neurologist.
- Sleep Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Zaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaki. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.